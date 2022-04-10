Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034)

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512)

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045)

Mint Care Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

Remedies Chemists, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649)

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485)

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4722)

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499)

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406)

El Medina Chemist, Maskli Street, Qawra (2157 6308)

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322)

Gudja Pharmacy, Parish Priest Street c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422)

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028)

De Rohan Pharmacy, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247)

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capucchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233)

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Street, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Mġarr parish church square and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.