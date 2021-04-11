Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577);

Vivien Pharmacy, Fr Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701);

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);

Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilga Street, Paceville (2136 3244);

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406);

Il-Gżejjer Pharmacy, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Street, Tarxien (2180 2986);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2167 3811);

MC Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);

Green Cross Pharmacy, 8, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723);

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Street, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Mġarr parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.