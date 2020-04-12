Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);
St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);
Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Regional Road, Santa Venera (2144 4648);
St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151);
O’Hea Pharmacy, 128, Manoel Street, Gżira (2133 0268);
Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776);
Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);
M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);
Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sgħajtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);
El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);
Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);
Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);
St James Pharmacy, 1, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194);
Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);
Kristianne Pharmacy, Ċavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);
De Rohan Pharmacy 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);
Nadur Pharmacy, 28th April 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).
Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at Malta International Airport open from 9am to 12pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at 16 September Square (market place), Mosta, and Xewkija health centre tomorrow between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.
