Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);
St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);
Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Regional Road, Santa Venera (2144 4648);
St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151);
O’Hea Pharmacy, 128, Manoel Street, Gżira (2133 0268);
St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);
Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);
M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);
Smiths PAMA Pharmacy, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593);
El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);
Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529);
Gudja Pharmacy, Triq il-Kappillan c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422);
Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781);
Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);
Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261);
Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);
Tony’s Pharmacy, Qbajjar Road, Marsalforn (2156 3617).
Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.
Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster
Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit will be available next to the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, today between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.
