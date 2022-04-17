New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813)

Remedies Pharmacy, 678, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2124 5627)

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, 60, Tumas Fenech Street c/w Mdina Road, Qormi (2148 7739)

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958)

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4722)

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875)

St Mary Pharmacy, Mġarr Dispensing Chemists, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Felice Pharmacy, 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939)

Green Cross Pharmacy, 8, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723)

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028)

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247)

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Żurrieq local council today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.