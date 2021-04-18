Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567);

Thomas’ Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8018);

Lantern Pharmacy, Kebbies Square, Santa Venera (2144 4648);

Ħerba Pharmacy, 183, Main Street Birkirkara (2144 3406);

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Ġżira (2133 2080);

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, Qasam Street, Ta’ l-Ibraġ (2137 1062)

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);

Smiths (Pama) Pharmacy, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593);

El Medina Chemist, Maskli Street, Qawra (2157 6308);

St Monica Pharmacy, 157, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848);

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);

Chrysantemum Pharmacy, St Nicholas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Street, Sannat (2156 4447).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of the Żurrieq local council office today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.