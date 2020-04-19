Empire Pharmacy Branch, 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2122 5785);

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);

Collis Williams St Mark’s Pharmacy, P. Borg Olivier Street c/w Ġanni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790);

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, Tagliaferro Mansions, Princess Margaret Street, Msida (2134 6547);

Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilġa Street, Paceville, St Julian’s (2136 3244);

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 172, Main Street, Lija (2141 4051);

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitrius Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204);

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Brown’s Pharmacy, No. 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781);

De Rohan Pharmacy 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);

Anici Pharmacy, Block A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018).

Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is open from 9am to noon.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (next to the parish church) tomorrow, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.