Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Road, Marsa (2123 5595);

Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Regional Road, Santa Venera (2144 4648);

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);

Mayer Pharmacy, 33, Ta’ Xbiex Seafront, Msida (2133 1732);

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479);

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);

Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);

Tat-Tarġa Pharmacy, Plot No. 2, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 3141);

Smiths PAMA Pharmacy, PAMA Shopping Mall, Mosta (2141 7593);

Gżejjer Chemists, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757);

Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);

St James Pharmacy, 1, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194);

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Ċavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);

De Rohan Pharmacy 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Nadur Pharmacy, 28th April 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: Tomorrow, the mobile blood donation unit will be available outside the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, and at the parish church square in Dingli, between 8.30am and 1pm.

If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.