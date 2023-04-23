Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114)

Trinity Pharmacy, 32 Marsa Street, Marsa (2123 5595)

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045)

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558)

O’Hea Pharmacy, 115, Manoel De Vilhena Street, Gżira (2133 0268)

JV’s Pharmacy, 8, Swieqi Road, Swieqi (2137 1062)

Brown's Pharmacy, Unit 22, The Point shopping mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233)

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Triq il-Bjad, Naxxar (2141 7406)

Brown’s St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6339)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529)

Fisherman’s Cove Pharmacy, 11, Triq Tas-Silġ, Marsaxlokk (2165 1873)

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552)

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625)

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681)

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128)

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 view www.pharmacy.com.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at the Siġġiewi civic centre and Xewkija health cente today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313.