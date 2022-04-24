Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135)

Vivien Pharmacy, Fr Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701)

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045)

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366)

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1177)

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051)

Smiths (PAMA) Pharmacy, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764)

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Tal-Faqqani Building, Tower Avenue, Santa Luċija (2167 7037)

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720)

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias, Xagħjra (2166 0300)

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Consiglii, Żejtun (2180 6009)

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761)

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957)

White's Pharmacy, Blk A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819)

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Dingli parish church square and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.