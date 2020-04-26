Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);
The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);
Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);
St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);
Remedies Pharmacy, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649);
St Andrew’s Dispensary, Qasam Street, Swieqi (2137 6153);
Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);
St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);
Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street, c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784);
Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);
Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);
Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);
Felice Dispensary 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939);
Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);
Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028);
Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);
Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ is-Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128);
Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);
Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).
Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is open from 9am to noon.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.
Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit will be at Mgarr parish church square, tomorrow, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.
