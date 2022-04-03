Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396)

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539)

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020)

The Local Dispensary, Can. K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549)

O’Hea Pharmacy, 115, Manoel de Vilhena Street, Gżira (2133 0268)

Brown’s Medical Plaza Dispensing Chemists, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Rihan Avenue, San Ġwann (2137 2195)

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442)

St Mary Pharmacy, Mġarr Dispensing Chemists, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711)

Health & Co Pharmacy, l-Erba’ Mwieżeb Street, St Paul’s Bay (7979 0119)

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994)

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2189 8728)

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781)

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828)

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261)

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841)

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Mediatrix Square next to Żabbar parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.