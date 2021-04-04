Chemimart 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327);

J.V.’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);

Sta Margherita Pharmacy, Qalbiena Mostin Avenue, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764);

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529);

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311);

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207 St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261);

Abela Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Ġuże Ellul Mercer Memorial Square, Dingli, today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.