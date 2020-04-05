Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);
Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Road, Marsa (2123 5595);
Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Regional Road, Santa Venera (2144 4648);
Marrit Pharmacy, 1st May Street, Fleur-de-Lys (2148 8613);
D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);
Ta’ Giorni Pharmacy, Shop 2, Triq Lapsi, St Julian’s (2133 3886);
Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);
Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);
Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);
El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);
Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757);
Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);
St James Pharmacy, 1, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194);
Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);
Kristianne Pharmacy, Ċavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);
Remedies Pharmacy, 1 Parish Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);
Vella Pharmacy, 15, 13th December Street, Nadur (2156 6431).
Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is open from 9am to 12pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at the parish church square, Dingli, today 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
