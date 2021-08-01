Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Street, Marsa (2123 5595);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

Marrit Pharmacy, May 1 Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara (2148 8613);

St Luke’s Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293);

Potter Chemists Ltd, Triq Wilga, Paceville (2136 3244);

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Millner Street, Sliema (2133 5217);

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);

St Mary Pharmacy, Mġarr Dispensing Chemists, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2167 3811);

MC Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);

Pasteur Pharmacy, Tellerit Street, Safi (2168 9944);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capucchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13th Street, Nadur (2156 6431).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays from 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of the Mosta dome and at Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.