Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034);

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1188);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 82, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513);

Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);

Ta’ Giorni Pharmacy, Shop 2, Triq Lapsi, St Julian’s (2133 3886);

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manuel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4723);

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);

Mġarr Phar- macy, Main Street, c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784);

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

Medicor Phar- macy, 57, Carmelo Ritchie Street, Xgħajra (2703 2296);

Gudja Pharmacy, Triq il-Kappillan c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422);

Mqabba Central Pharmacy, 5, St Cather- ine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);

The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Ideal Phar- macy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Taċ-Ċawla Phar- macy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Tony’s Pharmacy, Qbajjar Road, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800. Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Dingli parish square, today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.