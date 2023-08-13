Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 5002)

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311)

Brown’s Quad Pharmacy, Tower Q2, Level 0, Quad Central Unit 3, Central Business District, Mrieħel, Birkirkara (2144 1060)

Collis Williams St Mark’s Pharmacy, Paul Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790)

Balluta Pharmacy, 7, Balluta Square, St Julian’s (2131 7888)

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4722)

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitriju Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204)

St Louis Pharmacy, Shop 1, Bohemian Courts, Independence Avenue, Mosta (2143 1431)

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Triq l-Imħar, Qawra (2158 0881)

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740)

Felice Pharmacy, 105, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939)

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfredo Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971)

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247)

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018)

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13 Street, Nadur (2156 6431)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the Dingli Day Centre, Parish Street, Dingli, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313.