Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355)

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Street, Marsa (2122 1118)

De Rohan Pharmacy, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151)

O’Hea Pharmacy, 115, Manoel De Vilhena Street, Gżira (2133 0268)

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406)

Sta Margherita Pharmacy, Qalbiena Mostin Avenue, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426)

El Medina Chemist, Maskli Street, Qawra (2157 6308)

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546)

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529)

Green Cross Pharmacy, 8, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2164 7391)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018)

St John Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Dingli parish church square and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.