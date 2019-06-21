Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);

Vivien Pharmacy, Patri Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 82, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);

Brown’s Pharmacy 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884);

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);

J.V.’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);

Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);

M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);

St Mary Pharmacy, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711);

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

Cilia’s Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);

Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761);

The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).

The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area.

Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood Donation

The mobile blood donation unit will be available today at Mġarr parish square, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.