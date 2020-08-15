Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);

Thomas’s Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018);

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);

Marrit Pharmacy, 1st May Street, Fleur-de-Lys (2148 8613);

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borg Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974);

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);

St Louis Pharmacy, Calì Street, Mosta (2143 2802);

Gżejjer Chemists, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757);

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);

Fgura Pharmacy, Dome Street, Fgura (2167 5250);

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2164 7391);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ is-Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Vella Pharmacy, 15, 13th December Street, Nadur (2156 6431).

• Pharmacy at the airport opens between 8am and 10pm.

• The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays. The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

• Today, the mobile blood donation unit will be at Mġarr parish church square between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.