Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577);
Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);
Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);
Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);
Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479);
Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);
Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);
St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051);
Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sgħajtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);
Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);
De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);
MC’s Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);
St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xgħajra (2166 0300);
Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);
Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028);
St Luke Pharmacy, St Luke’s Road, Pietà (2124 1293);
Remedies Pharmacy, 1 Parish Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);
Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);
Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).
Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.
Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster
Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to the parish church, in Mġarr, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.
