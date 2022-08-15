Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577);

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479);

Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051);

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sgħajtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);

MC’s Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xgħajra (2166 0300);

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028);

St Luke Pharmacy, St Luke’s Road, Pietà (2124 1293);

Remedies Pharmacy, 1 Parish Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to the parish church, in Mġarr, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.