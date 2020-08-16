Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 6477);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Street, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366);

Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilga Street, Paceville (2136 3244);

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Millner Street, Sliema (2133 5217);

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

St Monica Pharmacy, 157, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2167 3811);

Felice Pharmacy, 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939);

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311);

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761);

Spiżerija Ħal Mula, Dun Salv Ciappara Street, Żebbuġ (2146 1693);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Dingli parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.