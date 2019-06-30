Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539);

Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Misraħ il-Kebbies, Santa Venera (2144 4648);

The Local Dispensary, Canon K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);

Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilġa Street, Paceville, St Julian’s (2136 3244);

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Millner Street, Sliema (2133 5217);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);

Reeds Pharmacy, 191, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068);

Euro Chemist, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);

Brown’s Pharmacy, No. 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);

St Anne Pharmacy, Qaliet Street, Marsascala (2163 7615);

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Nadur Pharmacy, 28th April 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Qawra parish square and at Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.