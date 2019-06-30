Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);
National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539);
Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Misraħ il-Kebbies, Santa Venera (2144 4648);
The Local Dispensary, Canon K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);
St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);
Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilġa Street, Paceville, St Julian’s (2136 3244);
Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Millner Street, Sliema (2133 5217);
St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);
Reeds Pharmacy, 191, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068);
Euro Chemist, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);
Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);
Brown’s Pharmacy, No. 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);
St Anne Pharmacy, Qaliet Street, Marsascala (2163 7615);
Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);
Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);
Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261);
Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);
Nadur Pharmacy, 28th April 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).
Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.
Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Qawra parish square and at Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.