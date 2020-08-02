Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 7682);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, Tagliaferro Mansions, Princess Margaret Street, Msida (2134 6547);

Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

St James Pharmacy, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194);

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Cosniglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ 2146 7459);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278)

Pharmacy at MIA: Open from 8am to 7pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Qrendi parish church and at Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Bring your ID card. For enquiries, 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.