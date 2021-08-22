Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);

Brown’s Medical Plaza Pharmacy, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Vjal ir-Rihan, San Gwann (2137 2195);

Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Mrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535);

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Smiths PAMA Pharmacy, PAMA Shopping Mall, Mosta (2141 7593);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Triq il-Kottonera, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994);

Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);

The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays from 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żejtun parish church and at Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.