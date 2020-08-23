Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);

Mayer Pharmacy, 33, Ta’ Xbiex Seafront, Msida (2133 1732);

St Andrew’s Dispensary, Qasam Street, Swieqi (2137 6153);

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitrius Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204);

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);

Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);

Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2164 7391);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Mosta in 16th September Square, today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.