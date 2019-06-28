Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);
Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);
Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);
St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);
Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);
St Andrew’s Dispensary, Qasam Street, Tal-Ibraġ (2137 1062);
The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);
Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);
St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833);
El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);
Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);
Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);
St James Pharmacy, 1, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194);
Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq, (2166 3311);
Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);
Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);
St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052).
Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Marsascala parish church square, between 8.30am and 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
