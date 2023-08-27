Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 9682)

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 7682)

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068)

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913)

O’Hea Pharmacy, 115, Manoel de Vilena Street, Gżira (2133 0268)

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485)

Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Imrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535)

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Triq il-Bjad, Naxxar (2141 7406)

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408)

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698)

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xgħajra (2166 0300)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Triq il-Qadi, Żejtun (2167 8039)

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028)

Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Misraħ il-Kebbies, Santa Venera (2144 4648)

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828)

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128)

Joyce’s Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 visit www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Marsascala parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.