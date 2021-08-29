Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);

Cosmed Pharmacy, Soccors, 7, Franciscans Street in Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 5991);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);

St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151);

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485);

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369);

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);

Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at the Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card.

For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.