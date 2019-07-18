Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);

St Luke Pharmacy, St Luke’s Road, Pietà (2124 1293);

Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitrius Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211 Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503);

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644);

Pasteur Pharmacy, Tellerit Street, Safi (2168 9944);

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);

Joyce’s Pharmacy, 8th September Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays from 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Qrendi parish church and at Xewkija health centre, today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.