Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);
Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);
Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);
St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);
St Luke Pharmacy, St Luke’s Road, Pietà (2124 1293);
Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);
Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);
Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);
Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitrius Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204);
Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);
Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757);
White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);
Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211 Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503);
Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644);
Pasteur Pharmacy, Tellerit Street, Safi (2168 9944);
Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);
Joyce’s Pharmacy, 8th September Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).
Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays from 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.
Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Qrendi parish church and at Xewkija health centre, today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
