Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Thomas’s Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8018)

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459)

Ħerba Pharmacy, 166, Salvu Psaila Street, Birkirkara (2144 3406)

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817)

Pembroke Pharmacy, 87, Giuseppe Malfeggiani Street, Pembroke (2137 2784)

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492)

Reeds Pharmacy 191, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442)

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536)

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703)

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529)

Anici Pharmacy, 111, Nadur Street, Marsascala (2163 7300)

Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971)

Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449)

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128)

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970)

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at St Julian’s Band Club today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.