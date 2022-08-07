Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310)

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539)

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221)

Mint Care Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

Brown’s Medical Plaza Dispensing Chemists, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Rihan Avenue, San Ġwann (2137 2195)

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, Ġorġ Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426)

Brown’s Victor Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352)

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499)

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757)

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/2011, Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503)

St Anne Pharmacy, Qaliet Street, Marsascala (2163 7615)

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311)

Remedies Pharmacy, 2, Imterrqa Street c/w Santa Marija Convoy Road, Mqabba (2164 1133)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Qawra parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.