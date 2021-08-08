Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567);

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);

Collis Williams - St Mark’s Pharmacy, Paul Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790);

Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, Qasam Street, Ibraġġ, Swieqi (2137 1062);

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875);

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406);

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276);

Sonren by Milia’s Pharmacy, Żejtun Street, Tarxien (2167 2757);

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Street c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays from 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Dingli parish church today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.