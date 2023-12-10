Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355)

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1188)

De Rohan Pharmacy, 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151)

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817)

Pembroke Pharmacy, 87, Giuseppe Malfeggiani Street, Pembroke (2137 2784)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

Reeds Pharmacy 191, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068)

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Track, Attard (2143 6531)

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764)

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795)

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671)

St James Pharmacy, 1, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194)

Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723)

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819)

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: During December and January, other pharmacies may open. For details view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ and www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Dingli parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.