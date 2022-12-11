New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697)

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513)

Brown’s Medical Plaza Dispensing Chemists, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Rihan Avenue, San Ġwann (2137 2195)

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George Street, St Julian’s (2137 8657)

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary Ltd, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627)

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499)

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741)

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, Mosta Road, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764)

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Tower Promenade, Santa Luċija (2167 7037)

Fgura Pharmacy, Dome Street, Fgura (2167 5250)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30, Triq tal-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

St Philip Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċeppun, Għaxaq (2180 8723)

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328)

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128)

Pisani Pharmacy, Ta’ Ċenċ Street, Sannat (2156 4447)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies open in December and January: View www.pharmacy.com.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Mġarr parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.