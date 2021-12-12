Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82 Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958)

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Street, San Ġwann (2137 3275)

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, Main Street, Sliema (2133 2243)

Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035)

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554)

St Monica Pharmacy, 157, St Monica, Paola (2166 5848)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994)

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311)

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552)

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Abela Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: In December and January, pharmacies may open at their discretion. For further information: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Siġġiewi parish square in front of the local council building today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.