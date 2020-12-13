Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034);

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

The Local Dispensary, Canon K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);

St Luke’s Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293);

Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369);

St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406);

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276);

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Street, Tarxien (2167 2757);

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Street c/w Cottonera Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Chrysantemum Pharmacy, St Nicholas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828);

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);

Abela Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Mġarr parish church today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.