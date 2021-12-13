Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);
San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1188);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);
Mint Care Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);
Brown’s Pharmacy 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884);
St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);
Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);
Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 135, Central Business District, St Julian’s (2133 3886);
Potters Chemists, Wilġa Street, Paceville, St Julian’s (2136 3244);
Brown’s Medical Plaza Pharmacy, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Vjal ir-Rihan, San Gwann (2137 2195);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Street, San Gwann (2137 3275);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);
Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6339);
Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);
Smiths PAMA Pharmacy, PAMA Shopping Mall, Mosta (2141 7593);
Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038);
St Louis Pharmacy, Calì Street, Mosta (2143 2802);
Brown’s Pharmacy, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);
Brown’s Naxxar Centre Pharmacy, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438);
Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);
Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);
El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);
Health & Co Pharmacy, Erbgha Mwiezeb Street, St Paul’s Bay (7979 0119);
Santa Luċija Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111);
Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);
Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757);
Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 155, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 0681);
Brown’s Pharmacy, No. 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);
St Peter Pharmacy, Sebbellika Street, Żabbar (2166 3750);
Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);
Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);
Gudja Pharmacy, Triq il-Kappillan c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422);
Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);
St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);
Pasteur Pharmacy, Tellerit Street, Safi (2168 9944);
Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2164 7391);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);
De Rohan Pharmacy 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue; Żebbuġ (2146 5411);
St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170);
Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).
Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.
Other pharmacies: In December and January, pharmacies may open at their discretion. For info: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster
Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be available at Mosta PAMA Shopping Complex today between 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.
