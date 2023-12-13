Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 1512)

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020)

Remedies Pharmacy, Floor 1, St Helena Buildings, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2397 6600)

Collis Williams St Mark’s Pharmacy, Paul Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790)

Balluta Pharmacy, 7, Balluta Square, St Julian’s (2131 7888)

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635)

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitriju Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204)

Smiths Pharmacy, PAMA shopping mall, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276)

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893)

MC Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962)

Bellavista Pharmacy, Salvu Buhagiar Street, Marsascala (2163 3788)

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċavi, Mqabba (2779 1323)

St Luke Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247)

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018)

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: During December and January, other pharmacies may open. For details view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ and www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Siġġiewi local council today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.