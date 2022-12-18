Chemimart Pharmacy, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051)

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539)

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221)

Mint Care Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479)

Penny Lane Pharmacy, Triq is-Sejjieħ, Swieqi (2137 5373)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051)

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Triq is-Sagħjtar, Mosta (2141 5198)

St Mary Pharmacy, Mġarr Dispensing Chemists, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711)

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703)

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/2011, Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503)

Anici Pharmacy, 6, Nadur Street, Marsascala (2163 7300)

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311)

Gudja Pharmacy, Parish Priest Street c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Suffara Square Street, Dingli (2145 7128)

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841)

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13 Street, Nadur (2156 6431).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies open in December and January: View www.pharmacy.com.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will bei n front of the Żurrieq local council and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. For enquiries call 2206 6201 or 7930 7307.