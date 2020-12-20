Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539);

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);

The Local Dispensary, Can. K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327);

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, Qasam Street, Ibraġġ (2137 1062);

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary Ltd, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Track, Attard (2143 6531);

Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);

Promenade Pharmacy, Pioneer Road, Buġibba (2744 1160);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);

MC Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);

Brittania Pharmacy, 5 Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);

Abela Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Żurrieq local council and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.