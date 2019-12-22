Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);

Thomas’s Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);

Ħerba Pharmacy, 183, Main Street, Birkirkara (92144 3406);

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);

Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilġa Street, Paceville, St Julian’s (2136 3244);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217);

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street, c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);

Brown’s Pharmacy, No. 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);

St James Pharmacy, 1, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194);

St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447);

St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Triq l-Indipendenza, Xewkija (2156 3052).

Other pharmacies: The pharmacies at Malta International Airport and at Pama, Mosta, are open from 8am to 10pm. Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162), Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217) and St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052) will be open from 8am to 1pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Żurrieq local council, today 8.30am - 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.