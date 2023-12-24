Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 5002)

Remedies Pharmacy, 211, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2124 5627)

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311)

Brown’s Quad Pharmacy. The Quad Tower Q2, Unit 3, Level 0, Mrieħel Bypass, Central Business District, Birkirkara (2144 1060)

Brown’s Medical Plaza Pharmacy, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Rihan Avenue, San Ġwann (2137 2195)

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George Street, St Julian’s (2137 8657)

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4722)

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499)

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038)

El Medina Chemist, Triq il-Maskli, Qawra (2157 6308)

St Monica Pharmacy, 157, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet c/w Triq il-Lampuka, Marsascala (2702 3322)

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfredo Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644)

Chrysantemum Pharmacy, St Nicholas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828)

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957)

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233)

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: During December and January, other pharmacies may open. For details view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ and www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żejtun parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.