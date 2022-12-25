Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355)

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1118)

De Rohan Pharmacy, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151)

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797)

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, G. Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652)

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Track, Attard (2143 6531)

El Medina Chemist, Triq il-Maskli, Qawra (2157 6308)

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646)

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671)

Felice Pharmacy, 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939)

Green Cross Pharmacy, 8, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274)

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979)

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13 Street, Nadur (2156 6431).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies open in December and January: View www.pharmacy.com.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm.

Blood donation: There will be no mobile blood unit available today. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open today from 8am-noon. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.