Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Vivien Pharmacy, Patri Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884)

O’Hea Pharmacy, 115, Manoel De Vilhena Street, Gżira (2133 0268)

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485)

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217)

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Triq il-Bjad, Naxxar (2141 7406)

St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833)

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536)

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703)

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811)

Anici Pharmacy, 111. Nadur Road, Marsascala (2163 7300)

Health Point Pharmacy, 34, Zarenu Dalli Street, Birżebbuġa (2713 7926)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971)

Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449)

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ is-Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128)

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128)

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: During December and January, other pharmacies may open. For details view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ and www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: There will be no mobile blood unit available today. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present ID card. Enquiries: 8007 4313 / 7930 7307.