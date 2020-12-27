Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2122 5785);

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 7682);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

Mint Care Pharmacy, 5B-71, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);

Regal Pharmcay, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);

Medical Plaza Dispensing Chemists, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Rihan Avenue, San Ġwann (2137 2195);

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitriju Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Tower Avenue, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Pompei Pharmacy, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278);

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);

Spiżerija Ħal Mula, Dun Salv Ciappara Street, Żebbuġ (2146 1693);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Dingli parish church today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.