Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513)

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776)

JV’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062)

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243)

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567)

Sta Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554)

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30, Triq tal-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

Blossoms Pharmacy, Triq il-Gurġier, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226)

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: During December and January, other pharmacies may open. For details view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ and www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Mġarr parish church and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.