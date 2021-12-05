British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813)

New Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477)

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739)

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089)

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954)

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, Qasam Street, Ibraġġ (2137 1062)

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary Ltd, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627)

Brown’s St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348)

St Mary Pharmacy, Mġarr Dispensing Chemists, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Street, Tarxien (2180 2986)

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Street c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322)

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009)

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251)

De Rohan Pharmacy, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Suffara Square Street, Dingli (2145 7128)

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970)

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: In December and January, pharmacies may open at their discretion. For further information visit www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Mġarr parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.