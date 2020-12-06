Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1118);

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856);

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513);

O’Hea Pharmacy, 128, Manoel de Vilhena Street, Gżira (2133 0268);

Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilga Street, Paceville (2136 3244);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Unit 22, Tigné Street, Sliema (2131 3233);

Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sagħjtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gozni Square, Kalkara (2167 3811);

Polymer Pharmacy, Xagħjra Street, Żabbar (2167 6263);

Gudja Pharmacy, Parish Priest Street c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

St John Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Qawra parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.