Empire Pharmacy, 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2122 5785);

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);

Mensija Pharmacy, 92, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275);

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);

Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);

Brown’s Pharmacy, No. 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xgħajra (2166 0300);

Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278);

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);

Spiżerija Ħal-Mula, Dun Salv Ciappara Street, Żebbuġ (2146 1693);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Tony’s Pharmacy, Qbajjar Road, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Siġġiewi parish church today 8.30am to 1pm.

The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card.

For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.